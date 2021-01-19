Netflix’s big 4Q lifts video service above 200M subscribers

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time. The growth is being fueled by its expanding lineup of TV series and movies that continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix’s fourth-quarter results released Tuesday. The service added another 8.5 million subscribers during the October-December period to cap Netflix’s biggest year in its history. Netflix ended the year with nearly 204 million worldwide subscribers. The fourth-quarter gains easily topped the analyst projections of roughly 6 million additional subscribers Netflix’s stock surged by more than 8% in extended trading after the latest subscriber numbers came out.