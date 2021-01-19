New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 pushed back to October

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival say they now plan to hold this year’s version of the event in October. Jazz Fest is usually held every spring but it didn’t happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, with the virus still a threat, the event has been postponed until fall. It’s now scheduled to run from Oct. 8 through Oct. 17. Festival producer Quint Davis says in a news release that the top priority now is the health of everyone involved in the annual celebration of food, crafts, art and music.