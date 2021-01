LA CROSSE. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers dominated Aquinas on Tuesday night in a 54-26 game.

Sam Kick led the Hilltoppers in scoring with 12 points.

Aquinas drops to 7-4 and will play at Sparta on Friday, January 22nd.

Onalaska improves to 9-0 and will host Holmen on Friday, January 22nd.