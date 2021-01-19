Skip to Content

Ontario asks Biden for a million vaccines amid shortage

12:56 pm National news from the Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province is asking U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to share a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer’s Michigan plant.  Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking Biden to help America’s neighbor after the federal government said Canada won’t be getting any Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines next week and 50% fewer than expected over the next month. U .S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed last week it would temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe and Canada of its vaccine while it upgrades production capacity at its plant in Puurs, Belgium.

Associated Press

