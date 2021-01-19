Ontario asks Biden for a million vaccines amid shortage

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province is asking U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to share a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer’s Michigan plant. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking Biden to help America’s neighbor after the federal government said Canada won’t be getting any Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines next week and 50% fewer than expected over the next month. U .S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed last week it would temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe and Canada of its vaccine while it upgrades production capacity at its plant in Puurs, Belgium.