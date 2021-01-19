Pompeo says China’s policies on Muslims amount to ‘genocide’

WASHINGTON (AP) — On his way out the door, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit China with new sanctions by declaring that China’s policies on Muslims and ethnic minorities in western Xinjiang Province constitute a “genocide.” Pompeo made the determination on Tuesday just 24 hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. There was no immediate response from the incoming Biden team although several members have been sympathetic to such a designation in the past. Pompeo’s determination does not come with any immediate repercussions. Many of those accused of having taken part in the repression are already under U.S. sanctions. China says its policies in Xinjiang aim only to promote economic and social development in the region.