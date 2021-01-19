@POTUS resets as Twitter juggles presidential accounts

It’s a Twitter user’s worst nightmare: Wake up to find most of your followers gone. But that’s exactly what will happen on Wednesday to the official presidential accounts on Twitter — accounts such as @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS and @VP. These institutional accounts, which are reserved for official government use by those in the current administration, will be transferred to President-elect Joe Biden once he is officially inaugurated on Wednesday. But unlike in the previous Twitter transition, when then-President Barack Obama’s official accounts were transferred to Trump, Biden’s team will not retain the followers of the official accounts when it takes over @POTUS.