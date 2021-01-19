Rebels amass on outskirts of Central African Republic town

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Residents say rebels are now on the outskirts of Bangassou in Central African Republic, not far from where two U.N. peacekeepers were killed this week. The presence of armed groups Tuesday is raising fears of more clashes near the town that already was held by rebels for more than a month. The rebels are part of a coalition known as the CPC that opposes President Faustin Archange Touadera’s recent reelection. When they first took Bangassou in early December, scores of residents drowned while trying to flee the town by river. Those rebels left Bangassou last week but now there are reports of other armed fighters arriving from the country’s north.