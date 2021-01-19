Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. ESPN reported late Monday night that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.” About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired. New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.