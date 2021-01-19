Stellantis CEO: New car company will protect jobs and brands

MILAN (AP) — The CEO of the new car company created from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler said Tuesday that the tie-up will help preserve jobs, factories and the 14 storied brands. Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, said jobs only accounted for 10% of manufacturing costs — and that he had many other levers to improve profitability. He repeated a pledge that no factories would shut as a result of the merger and said the brands represented an asset to preserve. Tavares said Stellantis would launch 10 new models with electrified engines in 2021, adding to the 29 already available.