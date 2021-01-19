Trump’s exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will walk out of the White House and board Marine One for the last time as president Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided. After standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage,” Trump will depart the office twice impeached, with millions of people out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation.