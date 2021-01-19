Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Blake 6, Providence Academy 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Delano 7, Waconia 0
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, North Shore Storm 0
Fairmont 4, Worthington 2
Grand Rapids 5, Duluth Marshall 0
Hermantown 10, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0
Hill-Murray 3, Chaska 1
Holy Family Catholic 6, Orono 3
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2
International Falls 2, Greenway 1
Moorhead 3, Brainerd 2, OT
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Monticello 1
St. Louis Park 7, Chanhassen 2
St. Thomas Academy 7, Tartan 5
Warroad 5, Bemidji 1
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 4, Eagan 1
Breck 4, South St. Paul 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 2
Crookston 6, International Falls 0
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 10, Superior, Wis. 7
East Ridge 3, Forest Lake 2
Edina 8, Buffalo 0
Fairmont 4, Worthington 2
Farmington 9, Lakeville North 3
Fergus Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Bemidji 2
Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1
North Wright County 3, Wayzata 1
Rogers 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Rosemount 3, Prior Lake 2
Stillwater 3, Roseville 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/