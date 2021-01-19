Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
10:07 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Blake 6, Providence Academy 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Delano 7, Waconia 0

Eveleth-Gilbert 4, North Shore Storm 0

Fairmont 4, Worthington 2

Grand Rapids 5, Duluth Marshall 0

Hermantown 10, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Hill-Murray 3, Chaska 1

Holy Family Catholic 6, Orono 3

Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2

International Falls 2, Greenway 1

Moorhead 3, Brainerd 2, OT

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Monticello 1

St. Louis Park 7, Chanhassen 2

St. Thomas Academy 7, Tartan 5

Warroad 5, Bemidji 1

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 4, Eagan 1

Breck 4, South St. Paul 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 2

Crookston 6, International Falls 0

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 10, Superior, Wis. 7

East Ridge 3, Forest Lake 2

Edina 8, Buffalo 0

Fairmont 4, Worthington 2

Farmington 9, Lakeville North 3

Fergus Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Bemidji 2

Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1

North Wright County 3, Wayzata 1

Rogers 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Rosemount 3, Prior Lake 2

Stillwater 3, Roseville 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content