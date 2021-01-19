Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:12 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iowa City High vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Waterloo, West, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 41

Atlantic 64, Red Oak 39

Audubon 42, Treynor 39

Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 50

Belle Plaine 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 49

Boone 55, Winterset 47

Centerville 48, Albia 34

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 50

Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 29

Clarksville 40, Janesville 32

Creston 57, Shenandoah 18

Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48

Dike-New Hartford 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31

Eldon Cardinal 35, New London 23

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 43

Gilbert 62, ADM, Adel 42

Glidden-Ralston 58, Woodbine 45

H-L-V, Victor 61, B-G-M 55

Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Johnston 75, Mason City 42

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Clarinda 29

Lenox 46, Mount Ayr 35

Lynnville-Sully 55, Colfax-Mingo 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 23

Monticello 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Starmont 16

North Polk, Alleman 65, Carroll 53

Osage 50, Saint Ansgar 49

Ottumwa 54, Marshalltown 20

Pella 48, Des Moines Christian 46

Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Nevada 34

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47

Sidney 57, Griswold 33

Sigourney 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 17

Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51

South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Greene County 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Wayne, Corydon 51

Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32

Stanton 62, Essex 34

Wapello 44, Pekin 39

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content