Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The inauguration of Kamala Harris as vice president will mark an expansion of what’s possible in American politics. When Harris takes the oath of office on Wednesday, she will be the first female vice president in the nation’s history, as well as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the role. She’s expected to deliver remarks late Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial, a symbolic choice during a deeply divided period in the nation’s history. She’ll be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and take her oath on a Bible that once belonged to Justice Thurgood Marshall.