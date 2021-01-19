West Salem woman facing kidnapping, abuse charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A West Salem woman is charged with holding a man against his will and abusing him for six weeks last summer.

Lori Anne Holton, 56, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

The criminal complaint outlines a bizarre series of events that happened to the victim, an older male, between late June and early September 2020 when he was held in one room of a residence. The complaint said that the victim told investigators that while he wasn't locked in the room, Holton "used threats of torture and to kill him and his family if he ever came out of the room."

The victim said in the complaint that Holton told him that she was with the CIA, FBI, and Army Rangers. In the complaint, he said, "he had been told over and over that she would cause harm to him and his family so much, that he was truly believing that she would follow through with harming him."

The man also told investigators, as described in the complaint, that there was a man who spoke to him on the phone who "told him to let Lori do whatever she wants because she is very important to the agency."

The victim also said that to cover his several weeks' absence, Holton concocted a story that the man was in Arizona visiting a family member sick with COVID and that he had COVID as well.

She is also accused of taking thousands of dollars from the victim and his business. In part, he said he allowed her to do this because the man expected to get paid back when she became president. Documents filed with the Federal Election Commission show that in October 2019, Holton filed a Statement of Candidacy to run as an independent candidate for president.

The complaint said the man "states that Lori had some very compelling speeches that she came up with and recited an dictated them without using any notes and they brought him to tears."

Later in the complaint, it details some of the abuse the victim suffered by Holton. Several SD cards were recovered at the residence that showed the abuse captured by two cameras in the room with the victim. West Salem Police Officer Brett Myers provides lists in the criminal complaint how the victim was beaten, burned with cigarettes, and tased.

In all, between September 2 through September 7, Officer Myers said the man was hit "97 times, kicked 10 times, elbowed 4 times, tased 15 times, choked 3 times, had knife held to his throat, hot coffie thrown on him and spat on."

The victim was eventually rescued by his son after the complaint said Holton took a number of items from the man's home and left in early September.

Holton was originally charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court in October with seven felony charges. A warrant for her arrest was issued on October 9. Holton wasn't taken into custody until January 17.

At a court appearance Tuesday afternoon, Judge Gloria Doyle set bond at $25,000 cash after a request for a high cash bond from prosecutors. If Holton posts bond, she would be under house arrest with a GPS monitor. She was also barred from having any contact with the victim in the case.

She is in the La Crosse County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.