3 title game quarterbacks have similar draft history

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have something in common besides being three of the four starting quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs. The three were picked in the first round by teams coming off a playoff berth in moves that Green Bay, Kansas City and Buffalo surely don’t regret. Since 2000, a playoff team has used a first-round pick on a quarterback seven times overall, with the Packers also doing it last season when they drafted Jordan Love.