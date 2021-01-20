Rodgers hopes having home field will be the difference this time

Green Bay (AP)-- Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammates understand what Sunday's game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers means to the All-Pro quarterback's legacy.

Rodgers' Packers are in the NFC championship game for a fourth time in seven years. But they haven't reached a Super Bowl since Rodgers led them to the title in the 2010 season.

"After you win it you are thinking, shoot we will be right back here next year, and then we went 15-1 and won 19 games in a row and had some good teams along the way. We have been to the NFC Championship 4 times since 2014. No other team has been there more than once. We have had consistent success in the playoffs, but we haven't gotten over that hump," Rodgers said Wednesday.

Rodgers wants to make amends for his worst performance of the season.

He went 16 of 35 and threw two interceptions in a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18.

He's thrown a combined 50 touchdown passes and three interceptions in his other 16 games.