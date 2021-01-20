AP source: Twins bolster rotation with $8M deal for Happ

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and veteran starting pitcher J.A. Happ have agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it. The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the New York Yankees. Happ finished with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA in nine starts last year.