Biden’s first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration

In his first official acts as president, Joe Biden is signing executive orders on a broad range of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration, to fulfill campaign promises. He’ll require that masks be work in federal buildings to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. He’s directing the U.S. to rejoin the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accords. And he’s stopping construction of the border wall and reversing President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration. Biden will sign the executive orders Wednesday after taking the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol.