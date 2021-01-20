Brady, talented Buccaneers playmakers developing chemistry

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady drops back in the pocket he has a bunch of options to attack opposing defenses, including a talented collection of playmakers that’s possibly the best he’s played with in more than a decade — maybe even his entire career. Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Chris Godwin is a prime target with exceptional hands, and Rob Gronkowski is one of the most prolific tight ends of all time. And don’t forget Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson who have also helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach the NFC championship game.