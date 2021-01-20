Charges: Water customer in arrears burned workers with acid

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman who didn’t pay her water bill has been charged after three municipal workers were burned by acidic drain cleaner as they tried to restore her service. The Tribune-Review reported Tuesday that Deborah Samulski is charged in Westmoreland County with use of weapons of mass destruction and other counts. Police say a man saw her pour feces and a liquid into a municipal pipe before the workers were injured in November. Contacts for Samulski or an attorney who could speak on her behalf couldn’t be found Wednesday.