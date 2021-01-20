‘Cheese Up’ winter with the 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes showcases the Football Game Cheese Board and Ultimate Queso Dip.

(WXOW) - Mike chats Julia Nunes, Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland, about different cheese products and recipes to enjoy during the wintertime.

Julia highlights the 'Football Game Cheese Board' recipe that you can find on WisconsinCheese.com. It features pumpernickel bread footballs made with Gouda cheese and mustard. The cheeses are a Door Artisan Balmy Gouda. It also includes a Black Pepper BellaVitano from Sartori Cheese which goes well with nuts, meat, a chardonnay, or a light red wine. The final cheese is Hook’s Colby cheese.

Nunes also showcases the Ultimate Queso Dip which includes Havarti from the Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe, WI. To make this dip, she used the Havarti Cheese and a few other simple ingredients like butter, flour, milk, Pico de Gallo, and spices. Find the full recipe here!

Follow Alice in Dairyland on Social Media or visit AliceinDairyland.com to learn more.