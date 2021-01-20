EU fines video game firms for blocking cross-border sales

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has issued fines to a U.S. video game platform and five game makers after they blocked players from buying cheaper copies of the games in other countries. The EU’s executive Commission said Wednesday that it fined Valve and the game makers a total of 7.8 million euros because they restricted cross-border sales in violation of the bloc’s antitrust rules. It said the companies used so-called geo-blocking practices to prevent players from activating and playing games sold either on DVD or by download. Valve owns the Steam online PC game distribution platform.