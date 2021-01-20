Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States. He will take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherit a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. The very inaugural ceremony in which presidential power is transferred will be a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden will face. It will unfold at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.