France to reckon with Algeria colonial past, won’t apologize

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says Macron wants to take further steps to reckon with France’s colonial-era wrongs in Algeria but is not considering an official apology. A report to be published later Wednesday submits proposals to improve the complex relationship between the two countries, from opening up war archives to holding commemorations. Macron’s office said there will be “no apologies” but Macron intends instead to make “symbolic acts” aimed at emphasizing recognition of the harsh colonial reality and helping reconciliation between the two countries. Macron will take part in three commemoration days by next year, which will mark the 60th anniversary of the end of the war which resulted in Algeria gaining independence in 1962 after 132 years of French rule.