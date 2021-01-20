Grocery store workers included in 1b vaccination plan

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - Just Wednesday morning, the state's vaccination sub-committee met and revised their recommendations to include grocers in phase 1b of the vaccination process.

First, it was announced that they would be included in 1b, but then news came that they were being taken out of the group. Up until the morning of January 20, the Wisconsin Grocers Association was working to get the committee to change their decision. Their efforts worked.

Nick Hansen, co-owner of Hansen's IGA in Sparta, said they wrote multiple letters in the hopes of changing the committee's decision. He believes the work paid off. He said the pandemic has been extremely stressful for all the team members and finding out the news, they felt grateful.

"We have thousands of customers who come through our doors on a daily basis and making sure that we are being safe for the community and making sure that these team members who have gone through a lot of stress are protected," said Hansen.

Hansen explained that workers not having that daily stress of going home every day hoping they won't get family members sick, will be removed with the vaccinations.

This vaccination update is good news for grocers across the state.

"We're really pleased that the state's vaccination sub-committee decided to include grocery workers," said Brandon Scholz, President of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. "There are about 60,000 in Wisconsin just in the grocery side alone."

Scholz said there was anxiety surrounding the business after they were taken out of phase 1b but now the industry seems to be feeling better.

"It's reassuring news to the people that work there and to the folks that hire them. It's reassuring because it's something else they can continue to use to hire people," said Scholz.

He explained that after they finish vaccinating healthcare, they will move into phase 1b which means grocery workers will have the ability to be vaccinated. Right now, they are about halfway through 1a so Scholz hopes that phase 1a will be complete by early February.

"It's important because the state has said they want to make sure they vaccinate people who are public-facing employees. In other words, people who work in jobs where they see the public every day and if you go to your grocery store, you know that there are hundreds, if not thousands of people who move through that store in a day," said Scholz.

He explained that not only is it important for their own health to make these vaccinations happen, but also for their customers.

"If you can protect those employees with a vaccination from getting infected and testing positive, if you can stop it there, you are going to go a long way to making sure that the people who are coming into the store aren't catching it from someone who works there," said Scholz.

He explained they have been engaged in extra precautionary measures since the pandemic began in March, doing everything they can to slow the spread. This is just another step but Scholz said these precautions are not just going to stop.

"This is going to be the way we are for awhile," said Scholz. "We're in it for the long haul."

Scholz said as long as people are testing positive and getting sick, safety precautions will remain in place. For now, this news has brought some positive light to the industry.