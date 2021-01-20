Gundersen Health System offers vaccine guidelines to area residents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As Gundersen Health System prepares to vaccinate the next group of community members, the organization offers guidelines to help individuals prepare.

According to Gundersen Health Systems, all patients in the following categories are now able to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine:

All those in Wisconsin and Minnesota ages 75 years and older.

Wisconsin and Minnesota residents between the ages of 65 to 74 who have increased risk due to certain conditions as defined by the CDC. Conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and those with weakened immune systems from organ transplants or who smoke.

All Gundersen Health System locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, including Critical Access Hospitals, plan to follow this approach. At this time, Iowa continues to vaccinate those eligible in Phase 1A and has not approved vaccination for Phase 1B until February 1.

According to Gundersen Health System, the hospital's ability to offer vaccinations depends on its supply. The organization said patience is greatly appreciated as the hospital works with community partners in determining who can be vaccinated and exactly when.

When residents are able to be vaccinated, individuals will be sent a message in MyChart or receive a letter from Gundersen. Community members can then schedule their appointment through Gundersen Health System.

To help residents prepare for the vaccine, the Gundersen Health System encourages all those that do not have a MyChart account to make one now. Accounts can be set up on the MyChart website.

People without an account will receive a letter inviting them to call the hospital to schedule a vaccine appointment. Further information on COVID-19 is available on the Gundersen Health Systems website.