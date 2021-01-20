Skip to Content

Klobuchar has speaking role at presidential inauguration

New
7:12 am PoliticalMinnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will have a turn at the podium during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Klobuchar says she will use her address to remind Americans that democracy cannot be taken for granted.

Klobuchar is the ranking Democrat and incoming chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee.

She was the lead Senate Democrat on the congressional planning committee for the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

She’ll introduce the Supreme Court justices who will deliver the oaths of office and introduce the new president as he delivers his own speech.

WATCH: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President

Find additional political coverage here

MORE: What to know about the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies

Pence heading back to Indiana hometown after Biden inaugural

Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems

UPDATE: More Guard members removed from inauguration

WATCH: President Trump's farewell address

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content