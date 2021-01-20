Lil Wayne, Kodak Black get clemency; Joe Exotic does not

When President Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 140 people in a last-minute clemency flurry the list included two rappers, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. But the news was not as good for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. Lil Wayne was facing potential jailtime in Florida for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Kodak Black is serving a three-year prison sentence for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons. Joe Exotic’s team was so confident in a pardon that they’d readied a celebratory limousine to whisk him away from a Texas prison. But he wasn’t on the pardon list.