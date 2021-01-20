Blast partly destroys building in Madrid; cause not clear

MADRID (AP) — A loud explosion has partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain’s capital. It was not clear what caused the blast Wednesday. Images and footage shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from the six-story building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street, near the city center. Emergency crews could be seen aiding several people on the ground in video aired by Spanish public broadcaster. In a tweet, the Madrid regional emergency service said that rescue teams, firefighters and police were working in a central area of the Spanish capital following the explosion.