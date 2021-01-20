Man charged with pinning officer during US Capitol attack

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut man seen in a widely viewed video pinning an officer with a riot shield during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with assaulting police officers. Federal authorities said Wednesday that 23-year-old Patrick McCaughey III, of Ridgefield, was arrested Tuesday in South Salem, New York. He was appearing in a federal court in New York City later Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer would could respond to the allegations. U.S marshals say McCaughey was among the rioters who assaulted Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during the Jan. 6 attack.