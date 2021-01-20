Mega Millions jackpot now $970M; Powerball up to $730M

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players are getting another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The Mega Millions top prize has hit an estimated $970 million without a winner Tuesday. The drawing was the biggest in more than two years. The winning numbers are: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn’t far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night. It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15. The last Powerball jackpot winner was a day later, on Sept. 16.