Mike Sadek, former Giants catcher, dies at 74 after illness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Sadek, a popular backup catcher who played all eight of his major league seasons with the San Francisco Giants, has died. He was 74. The team announced Sadek died Wednesday in San Andreas, California, following a short illness. Sadek was a .226 career hitter with five home runs and 74 RBIs in 383 big league games from 1973-81. His 64 games in 1980 were a career high. After his playing days ended, Sadek went on to work in the Giants’ community relations department from 1981-99 before retiring.