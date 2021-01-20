Networks stick with Trump in his unusual goodbye speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks left the mute button unused as they covered Donald Trump’s goodbye speech at Joint Base Andrews, at the beginning of what promises to be an unusual Inauguration Day for his successor Joe Biden. Before the speech, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough raised the possibility of cutting the president off if he started spreading misinformation. The media promised full-day coverage of Biden’s inauguration. There ceremony is taking place without the usual crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic but with heavy security because of the riot by Trump supporters at the Capitol two weeks ago. Viewers had markedly different options to watch the day’s events based on their points of view.