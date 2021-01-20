Packers realize how much Rodgers has at stake this weekend

Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers teammates understand what Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers means to the All-Pro quarterback’s legacy. Rodgers’ Packers are in the NFC championship game for a fourth time in seven years. But they haven’t reached a Super Bowl since Rodgers led them to the title in the 2010 season. Rodgers wants to make amends for his worst performance of the season. He went 16 of 35 and threw two interceptions in a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18. He’s thrown a combined 50 touchdown passes and three interceptions in his other 16 games.