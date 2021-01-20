Pope’s message to 2nd Catholic President Joe Biden: ‘God will grant you wisdom’

(WQOW) – Joe Biden has become the second Catholic man to take the oath as President of the United States.

The first was John F. Kennedy who took the oath in 1961.

On Wednesday, the Vatican released a message Pope Francis sent to President Biden.

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden President of the United States of America The White House Washington, DC “On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-sixth President of the United States of America, I extend cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office. Under your leadership, may the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding. At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for farsighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those who have no voice. I likewise ask God, the source of all wisdom and truth, to guide your efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States and among the nations of the world in order to advance the universal common good. With these sentiments, I willingly invoke upon you and your family and the beloved American people an abundance of blessings.“ Pope Francis

