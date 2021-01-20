Skip to Content

SLIDE SHOW: Images from Inauguration Day

Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris arrives at the Capitol.
Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremonies.
Former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama
President-Elect Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrive at the Capitol.
President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris arrive at the Capitol
President Trump makes remarks at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for Florida.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the White House lawn.
Marine One on the White House Lawn as President Trump prepares to depart the White House.

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Wednesday marks the day that Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Events are happening throughout Washington.

Here are some images from those events. Follow the links below for additional coverage.

