Southern Bluff Bobcats enjoy the first day of school!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Teachers, parents, and especially the kids are slowly getting back to a regular school year.

Inside the classrooms, children are wearing a mask, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer.

Lisa Schreiner, the Principal for Southern Bluffs Elementary School, said she was pleased with how well behaved the students were on the first day of school.

"A school is brick and mortar until you bring children in the building," Schreiner said. "Children are the heartbeat of a schoolhouse."

Southern Bluffs currently educated between 230 to 250 students. Wednesday welcomed back only kindergarten and second. On Monday, all students will be back, which means early childhood up to fifth grade.

Principal Schreiner leading the Pledge of Allegiance

Southern Bluffs Elementary School Facebook page