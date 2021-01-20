Trump global broadcasting chief quits amid VOA staff revolt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked chief of U.S. international broadcasting has quit amid a burgeoning staff revolt and growing calls for his resignation. Michael Pack resigned just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Pack is citing the incoming administration’s desire for new leadership at the agency that runs the Voice of America and sister networks. Pack had created a furor when he took over the Agency for Global Media last year and fired the boards of all the outlets under his control along with the leadership of the individual broadcasters. Pack is a conservative filmmaker and former associate of Trump’s onetime political strategist Steve Bannon.