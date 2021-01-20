Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — His presidency over, Donald Trump has bid farewell to Washington, but he’s also hinted at a comeback. Trump is now in Florida after skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration. Before departing, Trump spoke to supporters at Joint Base Andrews, where he walked across a red carpet and boarded Air Force One. He said: “So just a goodbye. We love you.” And he added, “We will be back in some form.” Trump departs office as the only president ever impeached twice. Trump refused to participate in many other symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power as he continued to stew about his election loss. Trump did leave behind a note for Biden, who described it as ”generous.”