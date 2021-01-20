Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:04 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 52, Ogden 43

ADM, Adel 55, Gilbert 41

Albia 59, Centerville 44

Alburnett 70, Central City 16

Anamosa 55, Bellevue 45

Ankeny Centennial 57, Des Moines, Hoover 49

Ankeny Christian Academy 55, Moravia 45

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 61

Atlantic 71, Red Oak 50

Ballard 70, Bondurant Farrar 35

Baxter 62, North Tama, Traer 47

Belle Plaine 62, Iowa Valley, Marengo 55

Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 51

Calamus-Wheatland 73, Lisbon 72

Camanche 51, Cascade,Western Dubuque 17

Carlisle 76, Perry 13

Carroll 80, North Polk, Alleman 76

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 29

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Dubuque, Senior 56

Center Point-Urbana 50, Benton Community 43, OT

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Bedford 37

Central Lee, Donnellson 51, Danville 44

Central Springs 39, North Butler, Greene 37

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 59, Central Elkader 38

Clear Creek-Amana 90, Williamsburg 76

Clinton 54, Bettendorf 49

College View Academy, Neb. 59, Heartland Christian 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 17

Creston 58, Shenandoah 44

Davenport, North 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 48

Des Moines Christian 77, Pella 71

Diagonal 38, Orient-Macksburg 27

Dike-New Hartford 64, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 82, Des Moines, North 56

Dubuque, Hempstead 74, Linn-Mar, Marion 52

East Mills 66, Essex 11

Easton Valley 95, Cedar Valley Christian School 16

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Clarke, Osceola 48

Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 48

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 77, Paton-Churdan 54

GMG, Garwin 68, Collins-Maxwell 49

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, West Hancock, Britt 40

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, West Sioux 58

Grand View Christian 69, Knoxville 23

Greene County 50, South Hamilton, Jewell 47

H-L-V, Victor 42, B-G-M 41

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 62

Hillcrest Academy 54, Louisa-Muscatine 24

Holy Trinity 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 29

IKM-Manning 40, Riverside, Oakland 26

Janesville 77, Clarksville 22

Johnston 70, Mason City 23

Kee, Lansing 59, Postville 41

Keota 66, English Valleys, North English 63

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Clarinda 63

Lamoni 65, Moulton-Udell 36

LeMars 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

Lynnville-Sully 63, Colfax-Mingo 52

MVAO-CO-U 49, Lawton-Bronson 47, OT

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, East Buchanan, Winthrop 42

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Trinity Christian High School 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, East Union, Afton 30

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Tipton 33

Montezuma 78, North Mahaska, New Sharon 63

Monticello 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 41

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Melcher-Dallas 41

Mount Pleasant 57, Oskaloosa 43

Mount Vernon 63, Independence 42

Muscatine 52, Burlington 50

New London 58, Eldon Cardinal 48

Newell-Fonda 106, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, Nashua-Plainfield 40

Nodaway Valley 72, Southwest Valley 49

North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Starmont 25

Norwalk 56, Grinnell 38

OA-BCIG 94, Westwood, Sloan 43

Okoboji, Milford 76, MOC-Floyd Valley 69

Osage 79, Saint Ansgar 65

Ottumwa 64, Marshalltown 51

PCM, Monroe 65, Saydel 19

Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 44

Pekin 49, Wapello 34

Ridge View 65, Siouxland Christian 44

Rock Valley 56, West Lyon, Inwood 49

Roland-Story, Story City 74, Nevada 58

Seymour 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48

Sheldon 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Sidney 75, Griswold 42

Sigourney 73, Tri-County, Thornburg 39

Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 48

Sioux City, East 73, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

Solon 69, Marion 55

South Winneshiek, Calmar 80, MFL-Mar-Mac 49

Southeast Polk 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 56

Spencer 62, Spirit Lake 59

St. Mary’s, Remsen 83, Akron-Westfield 42

Treynor 81, Audubon 44

Tripoli 66, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, North Fayette Valley 50, OT

Underwood 71, Missouri Valley 39

Urbandale 71, Fort Dodge 39

Valley, West Des Moines 100, Des Moines, Lincoln 65

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 46

Washington 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Waukee 65, Ankeny 37

Wayne, Corydon 64, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53

West Burlington 64, Burlington Notre Dame 63

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 46

West Fork, Sheffield 53, Northwood-Kensett 49

West Harrison, Mondamin 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 51

Western Christian 72, Estherville Lincoln Central 44

Wilton 51, Regina, Iowa City 37

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Lone Tree 45

Winterset 52, Boone 45

Woodbine 61, Glidden-Ralston 30

Woodbury Central, Moville 74, West Monona 63

Woodward-Granger 76, West Central Valley, Stuart 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algona vs. Clear Lake, ppd.

Forest City vs. North Union, ppd.

Iowa City High vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Waterloo, West, ppd.

PAC-LM vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.

Southeast Valley vs. Manson Northwest Webster, ppd.

West Bend-Mallard vs. East Sac County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 66, Ogden 21

Akron-Westfield 44, St. Mary’s, Remsen 41

Alburnett 45, Central City 28

Ames 77, Des Moines, East 8

Ankeny Centennial 94, Des Moines, Hoover 10

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 41

Atlantic 64, Red Oak 39

Audubon 42, Treynor 39

Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 37

Baxter 57, North Tama, Traer 22

Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 50

Belle Plaine 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 49

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46, Midland, Wyoming 29

Benton Community 50, Center Point-Urbana 47, OT

Bettendorf 46, Davenport, North 40

Boone 55, Winterset 47

Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lisbon 50

Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 33

Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 46, Wahlert, Dubuque 45

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Senior 48

Centerville 48, Albia 34

Central Decatur, Leon 43, Bedford 39

Central Elkader 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 50

Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 29

Clarksville 40, Janesville 32

College View Academy, Neb. 35, Heartland Christian 32

Collins-Maxwell 76, GMG, Garwin 21

Creston 57, Shenandoah 18

Davenport, West 48, Burlington 32

Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48

Denver 59, Decorah 51

Diagonal 50, Orient-Macksburg 24

Dike-New Hartford 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 76, Des Moines, North 36

Easton Valley 57, Cedar Valley Christian School 9

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 29

Eldon Cardinal 35, New London 23

Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 52

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Paton-Churdan 47

Fort Dodge 60, Urbandale 52

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, West Sioux 44

Gilbert 62, ADM, Adel 42

Glenwood 70, Indianola 57

Glidden-Ralston 58, Woodbine 45

Grand View Christian 50, Newton 48

H-L-V, Victor 61, B-G-M 55

Iowa City High 79, Waterloo, East 42

Iowa City West 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Johnston 75, Mason City 42

Keokuk 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 30

Kingsley-Pierson 68, River Valley, Correctionville 28

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Clarinda 29

Lawton-Bronson 48, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 24

Lenox 46, Mount Ayr 35

Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 45

Lynnville-Sully 55, Colfax-Mingo 42

MFL-Mar-Mac 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 15

MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 34

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 23

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Trinity Christian High School 17

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38, Tipton 33

Montezuma 55, North Mahaska, New Sharon 40

Monticello 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Moravia 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Moulton-Udell 65, Lamoni 36

Mount Vernon 45, Independence 33

Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45

Nodaway Valley 79, Southwest Valley 42

North Fayette Valley 55, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Starmont 16

North Polk, Alleman 65, Carroll 53

Osage 50, Saint Ansgar 49

Ottumwa 54, Marshalltown 20

PCM, Monroe 55, Saydel 22

Panorama, Panora 72, Madrid 40

Pella 48, Des Moines Christian 46

Postville 72, Kee, Lansing 40

Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Nevada 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47

Sidney 57, Griswold 33

Sigourney 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 17

Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51

Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40

Solon 69, Marion 55

South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Greene County 20

Southeast Polk 70, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Wayne, Corydon 51

Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32

Stanton 62, Essex 34

Twin Cedars, Bussey 42, Seymour 40

Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 16

Unity Christian 69, Hinton 40

Valley, West Des Moines 83, Des Moines, Lincoln 4

Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Holy Trinity 41

Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 18

Wapello 44, Pekin 39

Waterloo, West 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Oelwein 13

West Fork, Sheffield 59, Northwood-Kensett 27

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 40

Williamsburg 63, Clear Creek-Amana 58, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algona vs. Clear Lake, ppd.

Bishop Garrigan vs. Lake Mills, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Emmetsburg vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.

Forest City vs. North Union, ppd.

Mediapolis vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.

PAC-LM vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Southeast Valley vs. Manson Northwest Webster, ppd.

West Bend-Mallard vs. East Sac County, ppd.

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Lone Tree, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

