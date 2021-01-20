Badgers depth too much for Northwestern

Madison (AP) Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over Northwestern.

The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half.

Micah Potter's 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39. Northwestern went scoreless for almost six minutes until Chase Audige's 3-pointer made it 56-42 with 10:26 left.

D'Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin.

La Crosse's Jonathan Davis had 8 points, all in the first half for the Badgers.

"Extremely happy for our team. Great team win, specifically on the defensive end. I thought in the second half we were able to take control of the game defensively. We had some guys make some big plays. Johnny Davis I thought really stepped up in the first half. Then the rebound and the kickout for Tyler's three was huge for us to get some separation," said head coach Greg Gard.

Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern, which has lost six straight.