Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has broken the barrier that has kept men at the top of American power for more than two centuries. The former California senator took the oath of office Wednesday, making her the first female vice president in the nation’s history, as well as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the position. She later cast the moment as one that embodied “American aspiration” as she addressed the nation for the first time as vice president near the Lincoln Memorial. She praised Americans as “undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome.”