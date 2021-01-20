Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 88, Centennial 65
Blaine 66, Anoka 64
Champlin Park 65, Spring Lake Park 50
Coon Rapids 72, Rogers 65
Maple Grove 64, Osseo 58
Mounds View 75, White Bear Lake 59
Park Center 71, Elk River 60
Totino-Grace 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centennial 73, Andover 37
Maple Grove 67, Osseo 35
Spectrum 63, Mora 53
Spring Lake Park 68, Champlin Park 56
Totino-Grace 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/