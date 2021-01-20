Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

10:12 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 88, Centennial 65

Blaine 66, Anoka 64

Champlin Park 65, Spring Lake Park 50

Coon Rapids 72, Rogers 65

Maple Grove 64, Osseo 58

Mounds View 75, White Bear Lake 59

Park Center 71, Elk River 60

Totino-Grace 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centennial 73, Andover 37

Maple Grove 67, Osseo 35

Spectrum 63, Mora 53

Spring Lake Park 68, Champlin Park 56

Totino-Grace 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

