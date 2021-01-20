Whipping warm winds

Yesterday’s light snow brought up to 2 inches of snowfall to the Coulee Region. Road conditions may still be slick this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the single digits with areas of clear skies. This has been the coldest morning of January and the first single-digit morning since December 29th.

As winds pick up this morning, it will start to create a brisk wind chill. Feel-like temperatures will be below zero to start the day. Yet, winds are from the southwest which will help warming highs to the mid-30s. But with wind gusts to 35 mph, feel like temperatures will stay well into the teens and 20s. Strong winds could also cause blowing snow. This would reduce visibility while traveling, especially along I-90.

Make sure to have plenty of layers on today and limit your outdoor exposure, especially early this morning!

Areas of sunshine early this morning will not last. As a warm front marches into the area cloud cover will increase. But in the bubble of warm air overnight clearing returns and southerly winds keep temperatures mild in the 20s.

Into Thursday, winds remain strong but start to switch. With the mild start in the 20s, highs will return to the 30s with winds gusts up to 25 mph. A push of colder air will arrive with a cold front Thursday afternoon. This will give the region another shot at a dusting of snowfall.

Into Friday morning behind the cold front, skies clear and temperatures drop. Single digits lows are likely again with highs Friday only in the teens! BRRR sounds like a puzzle day!

Conditions stay chilly into the weekend with our next snow chance. There will be more details to come on the weekend outlook!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett