15 die in Ukraine nursing home fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 15 people have died and five others were injured in a fire at a private nursing home in the city of Kharkiv. There were no immediate reports about the cause of the Thursday afternoon blaze in the two-story building. News reports said the building originally was a residence but had been converted into a nursing home and that it was unclear if it had been registered for that function. The Interfax news agency cited Kharkiv police as saying the home’s owner and employees were being questioned.