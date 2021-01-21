Advisory board named for Minnesota conviction review unit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who led a panel that reviewed a high-profile murder case where a Minneapolis man was freed from prison is one of 16 people named to the advisory board of Minnesota’s first conviction review unit. St. Thomas law professor Mark Osler served as chairman of the group of experts from around the country who examined the conviction and sentence of Myon Burrell. They recommended that his life sentence be commuted. Burrell was convicted in the killing of a little girl hit by a stray bullet in 2002 and served 18 years before he was released. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says other leading experts on the advisory board include former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson and former Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Redmond.