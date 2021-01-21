Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died. The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. In 2019, Thompson said he had been diagnosed with a nerve disorder. Thompson was the Packers’ general manager during the 2010 season when they won their last Super Bowl. He was in that position from 2005-17. Thompson drafted many notable players on the current roster. That list includes two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ted Thompson was 68 years old.