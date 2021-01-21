Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A single winning ticket for the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot has been sold in Maryland. The Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night was the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. It had earlier been estimated at $730 million, but it grew even further based on final ticket sales. The winning ticket was sold in Allegany County, located in northwestern Maryland, but additional details weren’t immediately available. The drawing was only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22. Neither jackpot had seen a winner since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months.