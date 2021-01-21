Kip Moore to perform at Ashley for the Arts this summer

ARCADIA, Wis (WXOW) - Kip Moore is set to perform this summer at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts.

The three-day event, scheduled to take place August 12, 13, and 14, is located at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Moore plans to take the main stage on August 13 at 8 p.m..

Other featured headliners include Jefferson Starship, Foreigner, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, and Switchfoot.

Individuals can buy a $20 ticket for the weekend at the Ashley for the Arts website. Ticket prices will increase to $30 starting July 1.

For more information on the event, visit the Ashley for the Arts website. Details can also be found on the organization's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.