La Crosse man arrested after shots fired at a southside residence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police arrest a man after an incident at a southside residence Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to 1020 5th Avenue South around 9:27 p.m. for what they said was a possible fight and shots fired call.

While no one was hurt, the officers found spent shell casings as the scene.

A short time later, officers saw a vehicle that was believed related to the incident. They made a high-risk traffic stop of the vehicle. A firearm was found inside.

A person in the vehicle, Tyrone J. Johnson, 24, was arrested. He was taken into custody on serveral charges including 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment of Safety, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and two counts of Felony Bailjumping.

Police said Johnson was previously convicted in Illinois on drug charges. They also said he is out on two felony bonds and one misdemeanor bond in La Crosse County. The felony bonds, the department said, were related to a shots fired incident in July 2020 and a fight in La Crosse in November. The misdemeanor bond was for a domestic incident in November 2019.

Police are trying to determine whether Wednesday's incident is connected to the two shootings that happened last weekend.

They ask that anyone with information to contact the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit them online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.